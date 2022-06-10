AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after a crash between a pickup and a motorcycle on West Slaughter Lane in south Austin early Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Slaughter Lane and Texas Oaks Drive east of Menchaca Road.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the crash scene. Austin Travis County-EMS paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

A witness told police, the truck was heading west on Slaughter Lane when it turned left in front of the motorcycle as it was heading east.

The eastbound lanes of Slaughter Lane are shutdown until 4 a.m. at the latest.