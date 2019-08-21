Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run by suspected drunk driver in July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist hit in July by a suspected drunk driver has died, the Austin Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Mark Weaver was rushed to the hospital after a car hit a motorcycle on the 10700 block of Manchaca Road, which is south of Slaughter Lane, at 1:15 a.m. July 11.

Police say the driver of the car that hit Weaver left the scene, but his damaged car was later found in a grocery store parking lot north of where the crash happened. The driver, 26-year-old Ryan Tyler Kearby, asked a store manager for a ride home, then later called police when he saw the crash.

Police found Kearby and they say he told them he passed a bar and hit the motorcycle when he tried to make a U-turn. Police say he also admitted to drinking before the crash. Kearby faces evading arrested and failure to stop and render aid charges, but police say higher charges are possible.

There have been 51 fatal traffic crashes in 2019 so far, but Austin police say this one will not be counted in those numbers since Weaver died more than 30 days after the collision happened.