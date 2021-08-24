Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-35 in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said Christopher Austin, 20, was driving a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle when he hit the back of a Toyota Tacoma in the 13300 block of North I-35 around 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says this is Austin’s 71st fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 77 fatalities. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 53 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities.

Anyone with information on this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.