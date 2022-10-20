Scene after deadly motorcycle crash at the I-35 northbound to E. Ben White Boulevard eastbound ramp in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at Interstate 35 and East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin early Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened on the I-35 northbound to E. Ben White eastbound ramp just before 1:15 a.m.

The motorcyclist was ejected off the flyover, according to ATCEMS. The Austin Police Department also confirmed the man fell over the edge.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:24 a.m., according to APD.

While ATCEMS tweeted a vehicle was also involved in the crash, APD said it’s unsure if that’s the case.

The roadway in that area is back open as of 4:05 a.m.