AUSTIN (KXAN) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with an SUV Sunday evening in southwest Austin.

The Austin Police Department responded to the incident, which occurred in the 500 block of E. Slaughter Lane, just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Benjamin Garcia, the 39-year-old motorcyclist, was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, per APD.

According to APD, the driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

APD is investigating this incident as Austin’s 34th fatal crash of 2023, which have, in total, resulted in 34 deaths. This time last year, there had been 37 fatal crashes which resulted in 38 deaths.

Anyone with information should contact APD’s vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111 or submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program.