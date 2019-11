AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist has critical injuries after a crash in central Austin on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 5800 block of Burnet Road just after 7 p.m. The area is just east of Mopac near the Allandale neighborhood.

FINAL #ATCEMSMedics have declared a Trauma Alert on, and are transporting ~30s male from an Auto vs. Motorcycle Collision at 5800 blk Burnet Rd (19:05), to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 17, 2019

They took the man in his 30s to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Austin police said northbound and southbound Burnet Road is shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.