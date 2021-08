AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County-EMS took a motorcyclist to the hospital early Tuesday morning with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash in downtown Austin.

Austin Police say the driver stayed on the scene after the 1:45 a.m. crash at the intersection of 7th Street and the northbound Service Road of Interstate 35.

Police did not have many other details other than the intersection was closed as of 3 a.m.