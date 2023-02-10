AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a motorcyclist crashed into a building on East 6th Street early Friday morning.

According to the APD, the motorcyclist hit a glass wall at the building at 611 E. 6th St. around 2:30 a.m.

APD says the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but did not know their condition.

KXAN reached out Austin Travis County EMS requesting additional information. We will update this story when we receive a response.

611 E 6th St. was the Austin claim center for the Texas Lottery until the Lottery moved locations to the George H.W. Bush Building at 1801 Congress Avenue in August 2022.