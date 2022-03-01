Motorcycle riders on RM 2222 say ‘loud pipes save lives’ amid resident complaints

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors who live along Ranch-to-Market Road 2222 are tired of the loud motorcycles zooming up and down the road. Many say the motorcyclists are speeding, which causes neighbors to worry about safety.

Several neighbors have turned to city leaders and law enforcement to find a solution. Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter, alongside the Austin Police Department, will meet with neighbors to discuss APD’s recent findings from data collected during patrols on RM 2222.

However, motorcyclists KXAN spoke with said there is a reason they have to be loud.

“Loud pipes save lives,” said Gene Vergara. “When we’re riding, yes, we’re free and trying to relieve all our problems, but we are also going, ‘OK, there’s a car there. Where do I need to go? If he’s going to pull over? Do I need to slow down speed up past these people?’ Sometimes you have to drive aggressively to get out of situations and people don’t seem to understand that.”

Vergara has been riding for the last two years but said he first fell in love with the bikes when he was about eight years old thanks to his dad.

“My dad, it’s his fault that I’m into motorcycles,” he said. “I remember the very first time he and I got on a motorcycle, and you just like get on and we just took off for hours. It was awesome, and that’s when I was hooked.”

He said he rides because it makes him feel free and helps with stress. However, he reiterated the reason he and his fellow riders like to be loud.

“I think (APD) should focus on other things that they need to deal with in Austin except for us loud bikers,” said Vergara. “Yeah, it’s a residence. Do we feel bad that they get disturbed? Yeah. But do we really care? No, because that’s our life that is on the line.”

TxDOT says on average, one motorcyclist dies in a Texas crash every single day.

Last week, we heard from neighbors about the problem. Matthew Wheeler said in the last year-and-a-half the problem has gotten worse.

“On the weekends, we’re getting hundreds and hundreds of motorcycles, the racing type, just flying down 2222,” Wheeler said.

That’s because Wheeler and other neighbors claim there has been a lack of police patrols that have allowed this issue to become a bigger problem. They add that they believe these motorcyclists are taking steps to make their bikes louder.

“Some of these people are putting exhaust kits on their motorcycles to make them extra loud, which just makes no sense to me,” Wheeler said. “So that the noise is unbearable, I can hear it, you know, I have to turn my TV up to hear it. It honestly sounds like you’re sitting in Circuit of the Americas watching Formula One.”

Wheeler said he understands APD has been dealing with staffing shortages and doesn’t believe the patrolling responsibility should fall completely under APD as the road is a state road and also runs into Western Travis County.

“Overall people are unbelievably frustrated and absolutely put out with the city,” he said. “I think most people recognize it’s not an APD issue. They don’t have the bandwidth after what they’ve been through so I think people are getting really tired of that.”

Wheeler did say if the noise continued he would eventually consider looking into moving away.

KXAN will update the story with developments from Tuesday’s community meeting.