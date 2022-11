Fans convened on Circuit of the Americas for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circuit of The Americas (COTA) said it will host the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in the spring.

COTA said it is the 10th time it has hosted the race, and it is the only track in the United States to host the series.

COTA launched ticket sales on Tuesday.

According to Tuesday’s press release, all tickets include a reserved seat and standard general admission access around COTA.

The Americas GP will race at COTA from April 14 to April 16.