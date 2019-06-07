Mother suing AISD, says they did not review video of bus driver’s abuse of her child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother who says her then-five-year-old daughter was sexually abused by an Austin Independent School District bus driver is now suing AISD, saying the district didn’t review video clearly showing the acts.

According to the lawsuit, AISD was made aware of the sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Maldonado, 58, yet when AISD police acquired the video footage from the bus for the time periods of March 1-May 29 2018, they found that the footage had not been reviewed or analyzed at all.

Or else, the lawsuit says, the footage was reviewed or analyzed and then the district did not take action.

AISD police say the video footage shows Maldonado on several occasions touching the girl’s lower-regions once the bus monitor was gone. According to the lawsuit, the bus monitor was inadequately trained by AISD and the employee’s actions helped the alleged abuse happen.

The mother says that AISD knew of the harm that could happen to students left on an unsupervised bus and did not properly implement the policy against it.

The lawsuit also says that AISD’s failure to routinely review bus camera footage allowed the alleged sexual abuse to happen and continue.

The mother is seeking damages for her child’s emotional and psychological trauma and she is demanding a trial by jury.