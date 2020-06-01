Mother seeks answers from Austin Police Chief following death of her son

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of an Austin man killed in an April officer-involved shooting is asking for answers from the Austin Police Department and Chief Brian Manley while grieving the loss of her son.

“I’m heartbroken everyday…he was my only one. I’m at the age now where I need my son and I don’t have him,” Ramos said.

Brenda Ramos, the mother of Mike Ramos, held a press conference with the Austin Justice Coalition Sunday near the site of her son’s death.

A peaceful protest speaking out against police brutality called “Justice For Them All” was planned Sunday for downtown Austin , but was canceled earlier in the day. Organizers believed other protesters could possibly “hijack” the event.

APD officers responded to a 911 call at the 2600 block of South Pleasant Valley Road on April 24 following up on a report that two people were using drugs in a car in a parking lot and that the man in the car was waving a gun in the air. APD said officers asked the man to step out of the car, and initially he got out, but did not comply with the officers’ commands.

According to APD, when the suspect allegedly refused to comply with officers’ commands, a “non-lethal” shot was fired at the suspect. He said that after this, the suspect got back into the vehicle and drove out of the parking space — at which time the lethal gunshot was fired.

In a previous press conference, Manley said that officer Christopher Taylor fired an unspecified amount of shots at Ramos. Officer Taylor, commissioned in 2014, was also involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Austin in July 2019, APD reports.

Following a vehicle search performed on April 26, Manley said that no firearm was found inside Ramos’ vehicle or in the vicinity of the incident.

On Sunday, Brenda Ramos sought answers for why officer Taylor remained part of the Austin police force and why no charges have been filed against him.

“He was telling the truth. He kept telling them and telling them…I don’t have a gun,” Ramos said. “That is just wrong, the way they shot him like that, and now my son is gone.”

“We must get justice for Mike,” Ramos said.