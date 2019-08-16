Mother of 1-month-old baby who was taken from Austin hospital has been arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a one-month-old baby that was taken from an Austin hospital earlier this week has been arrested.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Texas’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Brittany Sadi Smith, 30, Thursday night at 5606 Springdale Road in Austin.

Police say Smith — who has a criminal history related to injury to a child — allowed the baby to be released from the hospital to a woman she said was her sister — a woman who later turned out to be her cousin, Brandy Phillips.

BACKGROUND: The confusing Baby Elijah Phillips Case

Investigators questioned Smith and the father of Smith’s other children, Carl Hayden, and police say neither cooperated with Child Protective Services.

Hospital staff told police Smith then abruptly checked out of the hospital against their advice.

Smith’s arrest warrant listed interference with child custody, following the statewide Amber Alert for one-month-old Baby Elijah Phillips earlier in the week. According to U.S. Marshals, Smith “avoided law enforcement presence and commands from outside the residence and remained inside momentarily,” before surrendering.

She was taken to Travis County Jail.