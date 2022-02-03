Most flights out of Austin airport canceled Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said airlines have canceled a majority of flights Thursday as a winter storm brings ice and freezing rain into Central Texas.

According to the website FlightAware, there are currently 389 cancellations at the airport Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport closed Thursday morning until 11 a.m.

ABIA recommended checking your flight status before showing up to the airport. They also said they are working to treat runways as ice has started to accumulate.

A spokesperson for ABIA said they have dedicated staff that monitor and apply the treatment.

“These staff are from our various maintenance, building and grounds divisions and are all Department of Aviation staff and these efforts are a part of their regular job responsibilities during winter weather events,” Bailey Grimmett, a spokesperson for ABIA, wrote.

Grimmett said airlines are responsible for making decisions about flight cancellations and also for de-icing airplanes.

“On the airport operations side, we’re working to make sure our airfield is open to safely support their flights, including applying the de-icing treatments,” Grimmett wrote.

You can check arrivals and departures on ABIA’s website. If you are flying in or out of ABIA, also check with your airline.