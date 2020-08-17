Most Capital Metro services are returning to normal levels

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Most Capital Metro services are returning to their regular service levels this week, the transit service announced.

CapMetro says there are a few notable exceptions and additional service changes.

Several routes will operate more often than usual during busy daytime hours to ensure customers are able to maintain a safe, physical distance from each other while on board — which include Route 1 North Lamar/South Congress, Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs, Route 10 South 1st/Red River, Route 20 Manor Road/Riverside and Route 300 Springdale/Oltorf, according to CapMetro.

With the return of students at the University of Texas at Austin, most UT shuttle services will resume with the exception of Route 680 North Riverside/Lakeshore, Route 681 Intramural Fields/Far West and Route 682 40 Acres/East Campus, Cap Metro says.

CapMetro says the MetroRail will operate a similar schedule to what has been in place since March, with Route 455 Leander/Lakeline Shuttle being removed from service.

All Night Owl and E-bus service will remain suspended, along with some MetroExpress routes, including Route 980 North MoPac Express, Route 981 Oak Knoll Express and Route 987 Leander/Lakeline Express.

For details on service changes, visit capmetro.org/august2020/. Customers can also visit CapMetro’s COVID-19 update page.