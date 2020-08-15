Most CapMetro services to return to normal Sunday, some routes will run more frequently

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro plans to return most services to their normal levels starting Sunday, but there are a few changes to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A few routes will operate more frequently during peak daytime hours to ensure riders can maintain a safe distance from each other:

Route 1: North Lamar/South Congress

Route 7: Duval/Dove Springs

Route 10: South 1st/Red River

Route 20: Manor Road/Riverside

Route 300 Springdale/Oltorf

With University of Texas students returning, most UT Shuttle Services will return, except for the following routes:

Route 680: North Riverside/Lakeshore

Route 681: Intramural Fields/Far West

Route 682: 40 Acres/East Campus

MetroRail will operate on a similar schedule it has been on since March. Route 455: Leander/Lakeline Shuttle will be removed.

All Night Owl and E-Bus services are still suspended, in addition to a few MetroExpress routes:

Route 980: North MoPac Express

Route 981: Oak Knoll Express

Route 987: Leander/Lakeline Express

You can learn more about the changes in services online.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CapMetro’s ridership went down nearly 75% from early March to late March. On March 3, the rail system reported its peak ridership was around 115,000, but with safety measures implemented, the ridership has dropped to around 30,000.

At the time, the rail system was urging riders to only use their services for essential travel only.