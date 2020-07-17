Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Travis, Williamson counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — West Nile Virus has been found in both Travis and Williamson counties this summer, officials say.

In Travis County, Austin Public Health officials say the year’s first positive pool of mosquitoes carrying the virus was found in the 78756 zip code in northwest Austin.

In Williamson County, mosquitoes found in a trap near Southwest Williamson County Regional Park were found to be West Nile positive. The park is in the area of Farm to Market Road 1431 and County Road 175. Since the initial trap was tested, two other extended traps in the same area also had mosquitoes positive for West Nile. County officials say there hasn’t been a human case of West Nile since 2017.

The species found in Williamson County was the southern house mosquito. They have a flying range of about a mile, Williamson County officials say. APH did not specify what kind of mosquitos were found in northwest Austin.

APH says there haven’t been any cases of human infection this year in Travis County, and last year, the county didn’t have any pools test positive. Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache or body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes, APH says.

Mosquitoes can only breed in standing water, APH says, so be sure to drain all standing water out of old tires, bird baths and anything else that may collect water to keep them from laying eggs near you.

To avoid bites, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes that covers your arms and legs and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, APH suggests. Mosquitos that spread West Nile are most active from dusk to dawn.