AUSTIN (KXAN) — Real estate brokerage, Redfin, says they’re seeing housing demand start to cool off across the country, thanks to soaring mortgage rates — but not yet in Austin.

Redfin said mortgage rates are rising at their fastest pace in history, which means a typical monthly payment has gone up more than $500 since the beginning of this year.

The company said right now, many homebuyers are trying to lock in their rate before it gets any higher, but they expect buyers to step back as rates approach 5% and exceed their budget.

They said there are signs that shift is already happening.

“We’re starting to see some early signs demand is cooling — fewer searches for homes to buy, less tour activity and also a few more price drops than we saw… this time last year,” said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin Chief Economist.

That’s not the case in Austin, yet.

“Austin is a bit of a special market because there are so many people moving in from more expensive areas like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York,” Fairweather explained.

She said, currently, home prices are up 22% and she expects that to go down but it may go down to 10% growth, which is still a lot for any market.

“The housing market was just on fire earlier this year… with many homes going for hundreds of $1,000s above asking price,” Fairweather said. “I think we’re going to hear fewer and fewer of those anecdotes and things will come a bit down to earth.”

She expects that to happen in the next few months but said that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy for Austin homebuyers — they’ll still face a “fair amount” of competition with so many newcomers. With rising mortgage rates, it’ll be more expensive to finance your home.

But, Fairweather said, buyers may not need to “pull out all the stops in order to win a home.”

