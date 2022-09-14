AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson’s name has been in a heartbreaking spotlight since she was shot and killed in May. She was a pro cyclist, rising in fame within the cycling world.

One of television’s most popular shows, Dateline NBC, will focus its 31st season premiere on her death. It’s a two-hour special from NBC correspondent Keith Morrison entitled “The Last Ride.”

The special will feature exclusive interviews with insiders in the case, including the defense attorney for Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of shooting and killing Wilson.

During the interview, attorney Rick Cofer tells Morrison that the case against Armstrong is “predicated on a deeply misogynistic view of her” and that if the case goes to trial, “she will be found not guilty.”

Armstrong fled to Costa Rica in May just days after Wilson was found dead. She was found and arrested by U.S. Marshals after changing her appearance and using fake names. A search warrant obtained by KXAN in August revealed that she was in possession of her sister’s passport and a receipt for an over $6,000 plastic surgery, as well as several credit cards under various names.

Wilson’s life ended just a week before her 26th birthday. She was in Texas ahead of the 150-mile (240-kilometer) Gravel Locos race, which she was favored to win, according to the Associated Press. The AP reported that she had many aspirations, and those who knew her described her as “exceptional in every way.”

Part of NBC’s interview with attorney Rick Cofer can be viewed online ahead of the Dateline special.

“The Last Ride” will air at 8 p.m. Central Time Friday night on KXAN.