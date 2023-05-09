AUSTIN (KXAN) — Morgan Wallen is postponing his Austin tour date, and six weeks’ worth of other tour dates, as he goes on vocal rest, the country singer posted on social media Tuesday.

In the video, Wallen said fans can expect the shows for the “One Night At A Time” World Tour to be rescheduled. The Austin show was set for May 24 at Moody Center.

“We’re working on rescheduling all of the dates during this timeframe. We’ve almost got that done,” Wallen said in the video.

Wallen canceled a show at the University of Mississippi in April after the singer said he lost his voice.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, that I’ll get back to 100%. They also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing, I’ll permanently damage my voice. For the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I have to make. I hate it, but Iove you guys,” Wallen said.

Wallen was also set to stop in Houston at Minute Maid Park on May 26. He most recently made three tour stops in Florida. His last concert was Sunday, May 6 in Tampa.