AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music star Morgan Wallen is bringing his “One Night At A Time” World Tour to Austin in May.

He’ll perform at Moody Center on May 24, 2023, according to a post from the venue.

Fans can sign up for presale registration now through Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 9.

Wallen named the tour after one of three new songs he released this week in his “One Thing At A Time – Sampler.” The songs are “One Thing At A Time”; “Tennessee Fan”; and “Days That End in Why.”

Opening for Wallen will be artists ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all U.S. and international dates of the tour. HARDY and Parker McCollum will join the show on select dates.

The world tour kicks off in New Zealand and Australia in mid-March before returning to the U.S. in April.

There’s only one other Texas date for Wallen’s tour: Minute Maid Park in Houston on May 26.