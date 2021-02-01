More UT students back on campus after undergrad hybrid classes resume in-person learning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More students at the University of Texas at Austin are back on campus Monday.

Hybrid classes, which students can take either on campus or online, for undergraduates were forced to online-only last month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, students who opt to take them on campus can do that.

UT officials said they went to online-only classes to allow students a more gradual return to campus.

CapMetro’s UT shuttle service will also start back up and run its typical schedule.

UT officials said if students didn’t get tested for COVID-19 before they went back to campus for classes, they are urged to get one as soon as possible.

Spring semester classes began Jan. 19.