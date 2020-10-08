More than just a shoutout: Jimmy Fallon gives $15K to The Hideout Theatre

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon loves Austin, and he announced Wednesday night he’s helping one of its businesses.

In a partnership with Indeed, Fallon said he is giving The Hideout Theatre $15,000 to help the improv comedy club through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fallon has been highlighting different comedy clubs around the country during his show, and he said he heard about The Hideout Theatre when he taped his Austin show in November.

“We wanted to do more than just a little shoutout,” Fallon said. “Thanks to everyone at The Hideout Theatre in the great city of Austin, Texas.”

After he made the announcement, amidst cheers, he threw up the horns and yelled, “Hook ’em!”