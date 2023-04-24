AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Sunshine Camps, a summer camp committed to providing the experience of overnight camp to disadvantaged children, is gearing up for its major fundraiser in May to help cover the camper’s costs.

This summer, 525 kids between the ages of eight and 15 are planning to attend the camp organized by the Young Men’s Business League.

“Our mission is to provide the magic of overnight camp without the barrier of cost,” Maddie Freedman, Austin Sunshine Camps development and communications coordinator, said. “So all of our campers come here for free.”

Fundraising takes place year-round to cover the $1,500 per camper cost, highlighted by the H-E-B Sunshine Run.

This year’s run is on May 7 and will feature a 10K, 5K, Kids K and Fastest Dog in Austin 5K.

“As a camper, it created meaningful experiences,” Dillion Canizales said.

Now more than 15 years later, Canizales is a camp counselor.

“Those camp counselors made such an impact on me in my life when I was younger, I truly wanted to give back and do something meaningful,” he said. “I wanted to be a camp counselor.”

The camp now has two different locations. Younger kids go to the Austin Zilker Park camp, while older kids go to the Lake Travis camp.

Both have four 10-day sessions, that are nearly all filled up, but there is a waitlist available.

Here’s how you can sign up for the 2023 H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run.