More than 410K went through Austin airport in January, down 100K from December

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first passenger statistics of 2021 are in for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and traffic at AUS took a slight dip from December 2020.

The Austin airport had 414,177 people go through in January, the city announced Monday. It’s down from December 2020’s mark of 515,962, but airport officials attributed the spike in December travelers to the holiday season.

Year-over-year, January 2021’s traffic is down 67.6% from January 2020, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Airlines had the most people travel through the airport in January with 136,646, followed by American Airlines with 84,498. United (66,104), Delta (54,329) and Spirit (25,214) rounded out the top five airlines with the most traffic through AUS.

Shipping through AUS increased 30% year-over-year with nearly 19.9 million pounds of cargo going through the airport, officials said.

Airport traffic across U.S. rebounding

From a national perspective, air travel is recovering more quickly from COVID-19. Longer security lines and higher traffic for airline websites tell some of the story there, but the Transportation Security Administration screened the most passengers they’ve ever screened Friday and Sunday since the pandemic hit.

The TSA screened 1.3 million people both days, and airlines are confident the numbers will continue to trend upward with spring and summer — and more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 — on the horizon.

Airline stocks are rising, as well. Shares of the four biggest airline carriers in the country hit their highest prices in more than a year. United led a rally in airline shares, closing up 8.3%. American gained 7.7%, Delta rose 2.3%, and Southwest added 1.8%

However, airlines still have a hill to climb. Passenger traffic is down more than 50% in March this year compared to March 2019.

Airport traffic has fluctuated, typically during holidays, but Delta CEO Ed Bastain said he thinks the recent recovery “seems like it’s real.”