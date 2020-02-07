More than 4,000 Special Olympics athletes compete in Texas bowling tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For more than 4,000 Texas athletes, bowling is right up their alley.

They are part of the Special Olympics Texas team. They’ll take their plastic, urethane, resin and particle and roll it down Main Event center hardwood all across the state.

Main Event partnered with Special Olympics Texas to host the events as well as be the title sponsor.

One of the eight tournaments is taking place in Austin. It started Thursday, Feb. 6 and will run until Sunday, Feb. 9.

Austin’s Friday tournament plays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Event center near the US Highway 183/ Anderson Mill Road exit. Bowling lanes will be closed off for the athletes during those time frames while non-bowling play will remain as scheduled.

Other Main Event centers featuring tournaments include:

Fort Worth North

Humble

Lewisville

Pharr

Plano

San Antonio North

Webster

We are looking forward to partnering with Special Olympics Texas and other sponsors to bring the biggest and best tournament ever to the athletes, their families and friends, and everyone who supports these incredible kids. We’re all about creating memorable experiences at Main Event, and the state bowling tournament will undoubtedly create lasting memories for thousands of families across Texas. Doug Terfehr, Head of Social Impact & Communications, Main Event Entertainment said in the event’s press release.

Participation perks

Main Event says they will also offer all Special Olympics athletes, family, friends and volunteers throughout the tournament 60 minutes of gameplay for $10 in addition to a special dining package, which will include two slices of pizza and a soda for $4.95 for athletes and $9.95 for others.

Main Event invites guests to donate any dollar amount to Special Olympics anytime they are at one of their locations. They say 100% of funds raised will go directly to Special Olympics and will be used for various events and activities.

Visit their website to learn more.