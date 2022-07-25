AUSTIN (KXAN) — Already over capacity, the Austin Animal Center took in more than 40 small dogs from one owner over the weekend, the agency said.

“We really need our community to come out and foster and adopt so that we have open kennels for cases like these,” said Don Bland, the city’s chief animal services officer.

Working with the Travis County Constable’s Office in an eviction, it was initially thought there were “at least 20 dogs,” in the home. The owner ended up surrendering more than 40 to AAC.

Currently, the shelter is at 142% capacity for dogs and “has been operating over capacity for months now,” Bland said. AAC was able to find all the dogs kennel space, however, thanks to out-of-state rescue facilities AAC partners with. Bland said there has been an increase recently in people surrendering their pets due to evictions.

“When we get notified about an impending eviction like this, we have no choice but to find somewhere to put these dogs,” Bland said.

The shelter is located at 7201 Levander Loop in east Austin and is open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday for adoption. A full listing of animals available for adoption can be found on their website.