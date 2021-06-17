More than 3,000 Austin Energy customers without power Thursday morning

The area Austin Energy says is affected by an outage Thursday morning. A total of 3,154 customers are without power, Austin Energy says.

UPDATE: At 7:10 a.m., Austin Energy’s outage map said power has been restored to all but 84 people in the affected area. Notes on the map say full restoration is still in progress.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 3,000 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday morning, according to the utility’s outage map.

An outage that’s spread across south Austin including a portion of Congress Avenue between U.S. Highway 290/Ben White Boulevard and West Stassney Lane, was reported at 3:45 a.m. Austin Energy currently estimates they’ll have power restored to the area by 7:16 a.m.

The outage area is all west of Interstate 35 and stretches from the freeway past South First Street into portions of the South Manchaca neighborhood.

Austin Energy says they have crews responding to the area to figure out why the power is out.

