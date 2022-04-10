AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 300 University of Texas at Austin students participated in an annual day of service called “The Project” on Saturday.

Students gathered throughout the St. Johns neighborhood in northeast Austin as part of the service event, mainly working on beautification projects. Service efforts included cleaning up historical buildings and schools within the neighborhood.

Students also met and spoke with community residents to learn specific projects they were interested in within their neighborhood.

“Raking leaves and stuff may seem like a very simple task, but it means a lot more than just raking leaves,” said Libby Olson, a graduate student in UT’s Steve Hicks School of Social Work.

This year marked the 22nd annual service day, UT’s largest volunteer-centered event.