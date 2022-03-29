AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy says approximately 1,734 customers are without power near S. MoPac Expressway and W. Slaughter Lane.

According to Austin Energy, a crew is working to locate and repair the problem.

The estimated restoration time is 12:10 p.m.

The H-E-B at Slaughter and Escarpment is also included in the outage. A spokesperson said the store was still open to customers, despite being impacted by the outage.

While the cause of the outage isn’t immediately known, the Austin area is expecting a windy day with strong south winds gusting to 40 MPH. A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.