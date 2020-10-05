More than 120 AISD support staff on standby as schools move forward with on-campus learning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of Monday morning, Austin Independent School District administrators report they did not have to mobilize any of the 121 central office support staff — who were on standby to fill in gaps on-campus for unexcused teacher absences.

These instructional specialists were assembled in case teachers and other staff purposefully refused to show up for the first day of in-person learning offered by the district.

However, district officials say these people would only be deployed in the event that a campus calls for help. Each school has also been prepared to shift it’s own personnel, as needed.

As of Oct. 2, 1,563 medical waivers had been requested. Of those, the district said that 1,034 of those medical waivers had been granted, 151 are pending, 11 have been denied and 367 are inactive.

AISD administrators were still counting the number of unexcused absences from teachers district-wide as of Monday afternoon. However, Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said she is proud of the progress made by both sides as they search for a fair solution.

“I hope, if anything, we are able to demonstrate that we can work together even when we disagree,” Dr. Elizalde said.

Northeast Early College High School Principal Sterlin McGruder said he had some teachers call in sick or took off for personal reasons, but was unable to share an exact number.

He said most of the teachers who weren’t on campus had approved accommodations.

During a behind-the-scenes tour of Doss Elementary and Northeast Early College High School on Monday, KXAN observed several of the health protocols mandated from schools.

A staff member’s temperature is taken before entering Northeast Early College High School on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello, KXAN)

Before anyone was allowed to enter the high school campus, students and visitors had their temperatures taken and were asked to fill out a self-screening questionnaire on the AISD mobile app. Entrance was only allowed after verifying the survey was complete.

Students in classrooms were socially-distanced. Cardboard and plastic screens were on each desk, providing a physical barrier between the student and the classroom. Teachers remained at their desks and masks were worn at all times.

Students at Northeast Early College High School work in a classroom setting behind cardboard and plastic shields on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello/KXAN)

In one classroom, only two students were present. A teacher acknowledged a virtual classroom from behind her desk.

McGruder said it’s safety measures like these which will spark confidence in the effectiveness of on-campus learning.

“I think the best way to make sure teachers and students feel comfortable is to make sure you have a great plan. Making sure they understand that they will be safe and continuing to have conversations with staff members,” McGruder said.

Elizalde said she hopes other teachers and staff will share their positive experience with their colleagues to ease the burden on the educators, who are carrying any extra weight by reporting to campus.

“I do think our colleagues and teachers are going to help other teachers who have fears,” Elizalde said. “I don’t think there is a single person who doesn’t have fear! I have fear, you have fear, we all have fears! And together we can work through those.”

