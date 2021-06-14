More than 100K gallons of wastewater spills from broken pipe in north Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 24-inch wastewater main in a north Austin park burst and spilled more than 100,000 gallons, Austin Water said Monday.

The overflow in the Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park was stopped Sunday evening, utility officials said, and repairs are currently happening. The spilled wastewater was contained in the area around the break and “re-entered the wastewater collection system through the other end of the broken pipe.”

Austin Water and city watershed protection staff didn’t see any impacts on creek water downstream from the break. The overflow was reported around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and stopped it more than 12 hours later at 8:45 p.m. Repairs are expected to take a week, Austin Water said.

Austin Water said the break hasn’t affected the city’s drinking water supply, and the Texas Commission Environmental Quality has been notified. However, those using private wells within a half-mile of the overflow site should only use distilled or boiled water for personal use.

Part of two trails and a service road in the park are closed while crew repair the pipe.

Questions may be directed to the Austin Water public information office by dialing 512-972-0145.