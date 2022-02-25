More than 100 guns were caught at Austin airport security checkpoints in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Discoveries of handguns going through security checkpoints at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were at a four-year high in 2021, and the Transportation Security Administration is worried about that.

In a press release Friday, the TSA said 110 handguns were confiscated at AUS security checkpoints in 2021, up from 93 in 2018 before the lack of passengers due to the pandemic caused those numbers to drop significantly in 2019 and 2020. So far in 2022, 16 guns have been caught trying to be passed through checkpoints at AUS.

The majority of the guns, the TSA said, were loaded when they were seized.

This was one of the guns confiscated at an Austin-Bergstrom International Airport security checkpoint in 2021. (TSA photo)

“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. It’s part of being a responsible gun owner,” said Gilbert Almaraz, the TSA’s acting federal security director. “The most common excuse we hear is that someone forgot their gun was in their carry-on luggage.”

In addition to the fines and potential felony charges authorities can issue to travelers who try to bring guns through the security checkpoint, officials said it brings the lines to a standstill and can cause others to miss flights. Police have to get involved and it becomes a big delay that could have easily been avoided, TSA said.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter,” the TSA’s release said. “Firearms must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.”

A representative from AUS said the airport partners with TSA and it’s their job to educate passengers on how to properly pack guns.

“Travelers planning to fly with a firearm should visit TSA.gov to review the rules and regulations and all passengers should double-check their carry-on luggage to ensure they are not accidentally bringing a firearm with them through security,” the representative said.

TSA officials want people to “do their homework” when it comes to learning local firearm laws. And even those with a concealed carry permit still can’t take a gun onto an airplane, TSA said.

“Travelers are responsible for the contents of bags and TSA recommends that travelers go through their carry-on and checked bags before they head to the airport to ensure that they have no illegal or prohibited items inside,” TSA said.

Nearly 6,000 guns were discovered at security checkpoints across the country last year, and 86% of them were loaded, TSA said.