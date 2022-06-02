AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Transportation Department completed a study to recommend speed modifications to certain streets within city limits.

The modifications would be for Level 3 and 4 streets outside the Urban Core classified in the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan.

In June 2020, the city approved ATD’s recommendations for speed limit reductions.

The City of Austin established a policy to help end serious injury crashes and fatalities within the city’s mobility networks.

“Based on historical crash data, we know that speed on area roadways is a leading cause of serious and fatal incidents,” a memorandum from the city said. “Other cities across the nation are actively dropping speed limits to generate a safer traveling environment and finding positive outcomes when speeds are reduced over a wide area of their street networks.”

In the study completed by the Austin Transportation Department, engineers highlighted speeds that were safe for specific streets. In the city’s memorandum, speeds from 30 to 50 miles per hour were listed.

The request to lower speed limits was added to the June 9 agenda.

30 mph recommended speed

35th Street (West) from Balcones Drive to Loop 1 (MoPac Expressway North) West Frontage Road.

Far West Boulevard from Chimney Corners to Loop 1 (MoPac Expressway North) West Frontage Road.

Great Hills Trail from Stonelake Boulevard to Loop 360 (Capital of Texas Highway North).

Jollyville Road from N Capital of Texas Highway to Business Park Drive.

Payton Gin Road from U.S. Hwy. 183 East Frontage Road to North Lamar Boulevard.

Teri Road from I-35 South East Frontage Road to Nuckols Crossing Road.

West Gate Boulevard from Manassas Drive to West William Cannon Drive.

35 mph recommended speed

Ben Garza Lane from Brodie Lane to Loop 1 (MoPac Expressway South).

Bluff Springs Road from East William Cannon Drive to Austin City Limits Line.

West Canyon Ridge Drive from IH-35 North East Frontage Road to Tech Ridge Boulevard.

Center Line Pass from Center Ridge Drive to West Howard Lane.

City Park Road from FM 2222 to Austin City Limits Line west of Bridge Point Parkway.

Escarpment Boulevard from Davis Lane to West William Cannon Drive.

Gracy Farms Lane from Metric Boulevard to Loop 1 (MoPac Expressway North) East Frontage Road.

Kramer Lane from Burnet Road to Lamar Boulevard (North).

Lake Creek Parkway from RM 620 to U.S. 183.

Lakeline Mall Drive from U.S. 183 (North Research Boulevard) to 1,500 feet east of Lyndhurst Street.

Metro Center Drive from Riverside Drive (East) to end of Metro Center Drive.

Old Bee Caves Road from U.S. 290/S.H. 71(West) to Austin City Limits Line.

Pond Springs Road from U.S. 183 (Northbound Frontage Road, north intersection) to U.S. 183

(Northbound Frontage Road, south intersection).

Ross Road from Pearce Lane to Austin City Limits Line north of Gilwell Drive.

Rutherford Lane from U.S. 183 (East Anderson Lane) to I-35 North East Frontage Road.

Rutland Drive from Burnet Road to 200 feet east of Golden Meadow Drive.

East Stassney Lane from South Congress Avenue to I-35 South West Frontage Road.

Stonehollow Drive from Metric Boulevard (north intersection) to Metric Boulevard (south

intersection).

Tuscany Way from U.S. 290 to 2,500 feet north of U.S. 290

40 mph recommended speed

Bradshaw Road from River Plantation Drive to Austin City Limits Line north of Kleberg Trail.

Brodie Lane from 300 feet south of Alexandria Drive to West Slaughter Lane.

Brodie Lane from FM 1626 to Austin City Limits Line.

Cameron Road from Park Center Drive to 580 north of Brighton Lane

Center Lake Drive from East Howard Lane to Parmer Lane.

Dessau Road from 580 feet north of Brighton Lane to Meadowmear Drive

Four Points Drive from RM 620 to River Place Boulevard.

Harris Branch Parkway from 700 feet north of Farmhaven Road to Parmer Lane.

Jollyville Road from Balcones Woods Drive to Great Hills Trail.

McKinney Falls Parkway from Burleson Road to U.S. Hwy. 183.

McNeil Drive from U.S. Hwy. 183 to Parmer Lane.

Metric Boulevard from Staton Drive to Howard Lane.

Metric Boulevard from Scofield Lane to Staton Drive.

Pearce Lane from Ross Road to Welsh Way.

East Slaughter Lane from I-35 South East Frontage Road to Brandt Road.

West Slaughter Lane from Brodie Lane to Brasher Drive.

West Slaughter Lane from Menchaca Road to I-35 South East Frontage Road.

East Stassney Lane from Teri Road to 1,200 feet south of Burleson Road.

Stonelake Boulevard from Loop 360 (Capital of Texas Highway North) to West Braker Lane.

Tech Ridge Boulevard from Yager Lane to Parmer Lane.

Vega Avenue from West William Cannon Drive to Southwest Parkway.

Wilson Parke Avenue from RM 620 to Woodbay Parke Drive.

45 mph recommended speed

Burleson Road from U.S. Hwy. 183 to F.M. 973.

Harris Branch Parkway from Parmer Lane to Gregg Lane.

East Howard Lane from Dessau Road to I-35 North West Frontage Road.

East Howard Lane from Dessau Road to Immanuel Road.

McCallen Pass from Parmer Lane to Howard Lane.

50 mph recommended speed