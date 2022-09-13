AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is still putting up safety lights around the city as part of the department’s ongoing Security Lighting Program.

Austin PARD developed a security lighting prioritization matrix in 2020, which is updated annually. It has evolved each year in consideration of equity, social determinants, community input and feedback from the Quality of Life Commissions, according to a department memo.

According to the most recent update, a total of 36 lights have been installed in ten zip codes, and 69% of the installations were in parks within the 78721, 78702 and 78724 zip codes.

Lighting installation work this year has been ongoing, the memo stated, but it isn’t complete. There are more lights and poles that are scheduled to be shipped by the end of October.

The installations will begin once the material arrives and will include a total of 20 light installations in seven zip codes. Thirteen lights (65%) will be installed in parks within the 78724 and 78702 zip codes in east Austin.

PARD said they plan on providing confirmation of the installation and addition updates at the end of October.