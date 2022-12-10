AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says that their “Operation Blue Santa” holiday toy drive has seen more families ask for support than in 2021, but not enough donations and sponsors to support them.

APD provided numbers about the drive, showing a 50% increase in families seeking toy donations (around 1,800 families with a total of 18,000 children). Typically, 1,200 families sign up for the drive and 80% of those families are supported through the “adopt-a-family” system.

However, only 320 families have been “adopted” this year.

“We are lacking in toy & monetary donations. It has not been as robust as in past years,” said APD’s public information office in an email to KXAN.

APD did not specify a reason for the lack of donations, but the toy drive’s website states that the online “adopt-a-family” system is currently not functioning properly.

Those interested in donating toys can bring them to a fire station or the Operation Blue Santa warehouse at 4101 S. Industrial Dr. Financial donations can be made online.

The last day to donate is Dec. 16, and the donations will be delivered on Dec. 17.