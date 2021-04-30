More cranes on the horizon: New buildings to go up near Mueller control tower

A new development is going up in Mueller near the airport control tower (Courtesy Lake|Flato)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More buildings will start going up in Mueller soon.

In a press release Thursday, Ryan Companies US, Inc., announced it will build a “350-unit, mixed-use, multifamily community in the Mueller redevelopment,” next to the former airport’s control tower in east Austin.

The project is expected to break ground by Q4 2021, which begins in October.

The company says 15% of units will be reserved for Mueller’s Affordable Homes Program for families earning up to 60% of the Austin area’s median family income.

The project will also include two mid-rise buildings of three- to five-stories. A tree-lined public path between buildings will connect the control tower and a plaza to John Gaines Park.

According to the release, the development will also included about 2,500 square feet of retail space next to a new public plaza, at the corner of Berkman Drive and McCurdy Street.

Catellus Development, the master developer of Mueller, is expected to hold a public information session in the next few weeks to share more details about the plaza.

The release indicates that there are already nearly 10,000 people living in the Mueller community.

Mueller, which sits on the 700-acre site of Austin’s former airport, is a joint project between the City of Austin Economic Development Department and Catellus Development.

According to the most recent press release, once the Mueller development is complete, it will have at least 6,200 single-family and multifamily homes, including more than 1,500 affordable homes.

It will also include 4.5 million square feet of commercial space, 140 acres of public parks and open space, and house Dell Children’s Medical Center, the Austin Film Studios, The Thinkery Children’s Museum, H-E-B and the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center.

KXAN Reporter Tahera Rahman is following this story and will update it as she gathers more information. Watch her story tonight on KXAN at 6 p.m.