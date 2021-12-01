More condos coming to Mueller

AUSTIN (ABJ) – Developers say a new mixed-use multifamily community will soon break ground on the north side of the Mueller district, adding even more density to an area that has seen plenty of it in recent years.

The community — a collection of condos and townhomes — will have 39 units for sale, eight of which will have ground-level commercial space. It’s a level of urban living that might appeal to those who want to live and work in the same building.

While the developer, Austin Modern Lofts LLC, did not yet disclose pricing, six condos will be reserved for residents earning less than 80% of the area median family income, or $79,100 for a family of four.

