AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a City of Austin Memo released Monday, city leaders are beginning Phase II of the I-35 cap and stitch proposal.

Caps are deck plazas that would run north to south on top of lowered portions of the freeway. Stitches are widened bridges that stretch east to west over lowered portions of the highway.

“Really for downtown, would be great to be able to bridge together the east and west sides of Austin,” said Melissa Barry with the Downtown Austin Alliance.

During Phase I, city leaders decided where the caps would go, according to Mike Trimble, director of Austin’s Corridor Program Office.

“Now it’s time to get into more robust conversations with the community about what they want to see on the caps, the use of spaces, what types of amenities,” said Trimble.

Supporters of the project say it’s imperative to provide a better physical connection between east Austin and the heart of downtown.

People like Anders Forfang agree.

“I also like to traverse from downtown over to East Austin so it would certainly be nice to walk through that and take my dog,” he said.

The memo states the city is also looking into several potential federal funding opportunities, including any money that could be allocated form the recently approved infrastructure bill.

“Bringing the funding together – that’s probably one of the bigger challenges. But we feel like we can work through that,” said Trimble.

The City of Austin hopes to launch this project alongside TxDOT’s I-35 revamp set to take place in 2025.

Officials say they’re working on scheduling in-person public input meetings now that COVID restrictions have been lifted. We will let you know once they release an official schedule and timeline.

You can read the full memo on the cap and stitch project here.