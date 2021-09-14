More Austin-area job postings mentioning vaccine requirements, report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of job postings mentioning vaccination increased four-fold from May to August 2021, according to a new report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said there are about 440 job postings right now that indicate vaccination requirements or mention the vaccine, and most are related to retail and child and elder care positions.

The new data was released last week in the chamber’s job postings report for August 2021. Data was collected before President Joe Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates affecting as many as 100 million Americans.

Another big increase during the month was seen in jobs offering signing bonuses. The report states in January, there were 2,100 postings with signing bonuses, which increased to a little over 6,000 in August. The top careers offering these bonuses range from registered nurses and software developers to sales reps and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

There has been a shortage of truck drivers in recent years. According to the American Transportation Research Institute, the industry was already experiencing a truck driver shortage for four consecutive years in 2020. The pandemic worsened those conditions.

As the pandemic continues on, the report also included the number of jobs offering work-from-home options. There were about 3,300 job postings mentioning those opportunities in the month time frame. The top three roles which offered work from home were software developers, sales representatives and customer service reps.

In all, there were about 88,000 available job postings during the month, which is a decrease of 500 postings from the previous month. The report analyzes data from the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos MSA collected between July 14 and Aug. 13.

View the job postings report for August 2021 from the Austin Chamber of Commerce here.