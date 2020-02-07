Moped driver survives after losing control, falling 25 feet onto Ben White Boulevard

A man was found face down in the middle of Ben White Boulevard on Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A moped driver has survived after he lost control of his vehicle, hit a concrete wall and fell about 25 feet onto westbound Ben White Boulevard on Wednesday, Austin police said on Friday.

Austin-Travis County EMS declared the man a trauma alert. He was found lying in the road around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Ben White Boulevard and Bannister Lane in south Austin.

A witness told KXAN they saw a helmet down the road from the man, and a KXAN crew on scene saw a moped nearby.