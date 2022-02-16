MoPac sound wall goes nine months without repair, agency explains why

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jenny Powell remembers being in the kitchen with her nanny and two-year-old twins when they heard a loud noise. A driver had crashed into a sound wall in their backyard.

“It was very, very scary because I heard a massive explosion,” she said. “I look out and the bottom has broken and the top piece of the wall fell down like a Tetris piece.”

The crash happened in May 2021.

“Other than a tarp being put up in our backyard, we, unfortunately, have had no sort of repairs,” explained Powell.

Those at the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, the agency responsible for the maintenance of the sound walls, said due to the complexities of the damage, the process to repair the wall would require investigative work and time to cast a new panel. They anticipated having the work complete in four to six months following the crash.

Wednesday marks nine months since the crash happened.

“We’re starting to get frustrated,” Powell said about the situation.

CTRMA said the repair process would also require a “structural integrity analysis of the support columns adjacent to the damage.” They reported there was “some superficial damage that was noted and was incorporated into a repair plan.”

Transportation officials said they had scheduled the repair work for November, but that’s when they said the contracting company in charge of the work, DBi, pulled out. The company went bankrupt in October.

However, for the Powell’s, their family’s safety remains a concern. For the last nine months, the central Austin family has made their backyard off-limits to their kids and dog.

“We want the wall fixed so we can at least start to use our backyard again and have our kids feel safe,” Powell said.

Since DBi’s departure, CTRMA said they have found a new company and added they will be in contact with the family to schedule a repair time. They anticipate crews will get the sound wall fixed within the next month.

“If we could actually get it fixed it would be a miracle,” Grant Powell said. “Let’s get it on the books,” added Jenny.

Seven miles of sound walls were first installed in 2016 in an effort to keep the highway noise down. Those at CTRMA said this is the first time they have had to make a repair like this one and added it is a rare occurrence.