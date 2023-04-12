AUSTIN (KXAN) — Moontower Just For Laughs kicks off Wednesday, with headliners like Seth Meyers, Jenny Slate, and Leslie Jones to take stages in Austin.

The annual festival takes place April 12-23 and will feature over 100 comics across more than 10 venues in Austin. Trevor Noah was previously on the lineup, but has since dropped from the list of performers.

Avery Moore, an Austin comedian who will be performing a few times over the two week period, said the festival is like “comedy Christmas,” saying that it’s a huge goal for local comedians to make the setlist.

Moore said Austin inspires a ton of what she says in her performances.

“I do a lot of observational stuff, and lots of pretty wacky… lots of impressions and parody songs and things like that,” Moore said. “But I was a bartender forever, and now I’m a Texas history tour guide. So, I can draw a lot from the city when it comes to my material. So yeah, it’s a never-ending well.”

She said some things that make Austin laughable include bad drivers and “the people from Los Angeles.”

Moore will be performing at Stateside Theatre on April 15 then she’ll do individual comedy on April 19 at Parish and April 20 at Antone’s. On April 21, she’s performing with Austin comedian Andrew Murphy at the Velv Comedy Lounge. Tickets are available for any of those shows online.

A full schedule and tickets for Moontower Just for Laughs shows are also available online.