AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s biggest comedy festival keeps getting bigger.
The Moontower Just For Laughs will return April 13-24 with over 150 comics taking over the capital city. New star power includes Sarah Silverman, Neal Brennan, Tim Dillon, and Matteo Lane.
They’ll be joining the previously announced headliners like The Fly on the Wall live podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, Dan Soder, Deon Cole, Marc Maron, Mark Normand, Michelle Buteau, Nikki Glaser, Jimmy O. Yang and more.
SHOWTIME, a sponsor of the event, will show an exclusive sneak peek of its new comedy series with former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer. HBO will do the same and give audiences a first look at season 3 of ‘Barry’ with Henry Winkler.
Organizers say a few more surprises are in the works.
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin tickets are on sale now at moontowercomedyfest.com