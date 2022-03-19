AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s biggest comedy festival keeps getting bigger.

The Moontower Just For Laughs will return April 13-24 with over 150 comics taking over the capital city. New star power includes Sarah Silverman, Neal Brennan, Tim Dillon, and Matteo Lane.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 05: Bobby Lee attends the premiere of FX’s new comedy series “Reservation Dogs” at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 05, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Trixie Mattel (L) and Katya attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Deon Cole attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nikki Glaser performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Matteo Lane performs onstage at Team Coco House during New York Comedy Festival on November 10, 2018 in New York City. 454117 (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Turner)

SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 06: Neal Brennan speaks onstage at The Art of Elysium presents John Legend’s HEAVEN at Barker Hangar on January 6, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: David Spade performs onstage during the ‘Comedy in Your Car’s’ drive-In concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on August 28, 2020 in Ventura, California. Due to ongoing coronavirus social distance restrictions, drive-in concerts have become a popular way for fans to experience live music (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

They’ll be joining the previously announced headliners like The Fly on the Wall live podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, Dan Soder, Deon Cole, Marc Maron, Mark Normand, Michelle Buteau, Nikki Glaser, Jimmy O. Yang and more.

SHOWTIME, a sponsor of the event, will show an exclusive sneak peek of its new comedy series with former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer. HBO will do the same and give audiences a first look at season 3 of ‘Barry’ with Henry Winkler.

Organizers say a few more surprises are in the works.

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin tickets are on sale now at moontowercomedyfest.com