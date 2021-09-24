Moontower Comedy Festival announcing ‘major’ news Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers of Austin’s Moontower Comedy Festival are set to announce “major” news at 11 a.m. Friday under the marquee of the Paramount Theater in downtown Austin.

It’s the 10th year of the festival, and organizers say they’ll “unveil monumental and exciting news forever changing the course of the iconic festival and the future of comedy in Central Texas.”

The festival was created in 2011 by Paramount and the Cap City Comedy Club.

We will stream the announcement in this story and on Facerbook.