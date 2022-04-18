AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 15,000-seat Moody Center, the future home of Texas Longhorns basketball and Austin’s newest entertainment venue, will open its doors to the public when John Mayer takes the stage on April 20, but KXAN will get in early to check it out Monday.

Tim and Francesca Leiweke with the Oak View Group, along with Moody Center General Manager Jeff Nicker, will help guide media members through the building Monday afternoon that was specifically built to hold concerts and other large music acts.

It is a privately-funded $375 million venture, located at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive. The Moody Foundation gave $130 million toward the project that now bears its name.

The plan for the arena is to have more than 150 nights of “unique entertainment” on top of hosting college basketball games for the UT men’s and women’s basketball programs.

How the Moody Center was built

The final beam was placed in the frame of the Moody Center in a ceremony. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Construction at the Moody Center (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

Renderings of the Moody Center

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place. Alongside the Leiwekes at the ceremony will be Charles Attal from C3 Presents, UT’s Minister of Culture and fellow developer Matthew McConaughey, UT President Jay Hartzell, UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.

The Moody Center replaces the Frank Erwin Center as the Longhorns’ home gym and Austin concert venue. The roof of the Erwin Center also provided the backdrop for an interview between men’s basketball coach Chris Beard and McConaughey before the final UT men’s game in the gym.