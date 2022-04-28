AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s newest concert venue and home of Texas Longhorns basketball is now open, welcoming tens of thousands of attendees for the first time this spring.

Of the big names who have gotten to break in the arena, John Mayer, Bon Jovi and Justin Bieber are among them. Singer Lizzo is set to visit this fall.

If you’re attending a show or a game at Moody Center, here’s where and how to park.

Parking near Moody Center

While you can park downtown at premium lots or use street meters, Moody Center has a few designated parking garages available for attendees:

The Manor Garage is the closest garage, and the East Campus Garage is the second closest.

Moody Center clarified not all garages will be available for every event, so be aware the ones open for each event could change.

Reserve a parking spot online

Before an event, you can reserve online a spot at the parking garages within walking distance of the arena. For nighttime events, garages usually open around 6 p.m., Moody Center’s website said.

What if I’m taking Uber or Lyft?

A map on the Moody Center’s website shows a designated rideshare drop-off/pickup point near the Frank Erwin Center just off the I-35 frontage road.