AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Moody Center topped Billboard Magazine’s list of highest-grossing venues in the world.

In Billboard’s year-end box score charts, the Moody was named the No. 1 highest-grossing venue in the world for the category of 10,001-15,000-person capacity arenas.

The Moody Center opened in April of this year and has hosted more than 90 events so far, including nearly four dozen sold-out concerts. The venue surpassed every other national and international venue in the same category in gross revenue generated by concert ticket sales.

According to Billboard, the Moody Center has grossed $62,695,359 in ticket sales with 399,068 attendees this year.

The arena welcomed over 100,000 fans during Harry Styles’ six sold-out “Love On Tour” performances and hosted world-renowned names like George Strait, Justin Bieber, Eagles, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Big names are in the arena’s future as well. The CMT Music Awards will be hosted at the arena in 2023. The arena will also host Blink 182, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys and more next year.

