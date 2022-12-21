AUSTIN (KXAN) — A South Austin montessori school wants the city to clear out a nearby encampment after it says a man was arrested after breaking into the campus early Tuesday morning.

Mariposa Montessori, located on Paisano Trail near Manchaca Road, said the man went into several classrooms around 5 a.m.

The Montessori said the man was inside and bloody when police showed up and arrested him.

The school is next to the Stephenson Nature Preserve at Brodie Lane and West William Cannon Road.

“There’s encampments in Nature Preserve surrounding our school. We’ve been speaking with the city for several months now, trying to get them to take action and so we’re glad he was apprehended. But very scary for our staff. We’re feeling very vulnerable out here,” said Leslie Harrington, head of school at Mariposa Montessori.

Mariposa Montessori School on Dec. 20, 2022. (KXAN: Frank Martinez) Mariposa Montessori School on Dec. 20, 2022. (KXAN: Frank Martinez) Mariposa Montessori School on Dec. 20, 2022. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

Harrington said the nearby Zion Baptist Church has had similar problems.

Austin Police confirmed officers responded to a burglary call at the school Tuesday morning.

Austin Travis County EMS said paramedics transported one adult patient to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.