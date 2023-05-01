AUSTIN (KXAN) — You never know what you might come across on Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

A “monster” 31.5-pound striped bass was caught recently in the lake, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said on Twitter.

Fisher Theo Koulianos told KXAN the fish was caught April 19 near Red Bud Isle.

A “monster” 31.5-pound was caught on Lady Bird Lake recently, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said on Twitter. (Courtesy @fishboyllc on Instagram)

TPWD said the lake has “an excellent population of largemouth bass,” ranging in the two-to-three pound range. Catfish, sunfish and over-30-pound carp are also common.

This fish flops in comparison to the largest fish caught in Lady Bird Lake. Last year, a 64-pound smallmouth buffalo was caught, setting a record as the heaviest fish caught.

The record for heaviest striped bass caught was set in 1993 with a 45.5-pound catch.

Find fishing records, regulations and more Lady Bird Lake fishing information online.